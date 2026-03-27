SANCTIONED 77: IRAN'S MISSILE CAPABILITIES REMAIN RESILIENT AS US, ISRAELI ATTACKS FAIL

You know the U.S. and Israel are failing miserably in Iran, when the mainstream media start to admit that Iran’s military capabilities and missile arsenal are nowhere near “destroyed,” and that the West has no way to verify how many missiles Iran has left, as the attacks keep coming.

This, as Hezbollah is playing a crucial role in Lebanon, with a wave of “Merkava massacres” targeting the Israeli troops invading their country.

On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…