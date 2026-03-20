Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Rachel Blevins

SANCTIONED 76: U.S. PREPARES FOR GROUND TROOPS IN IRAN, KHARG ISLAND + NATO FORCES FLEE IRAQ

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Mar 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Reports say Pentagon officials are preparing for the deployment of U.S. ground troops in Iran, which includes plans for "how to handle the possible detention of Iranian soldiers and paramilitary operatives."

This, as the entire NATO mission flees Iraq, due to the ongoing conflict, and as Iraq declares force majeure on all oilfields developed by foreign oil companies, due to Iran’s ongoing shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz.

On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Rachel Blevins.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Rachel Blevins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture