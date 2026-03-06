SANCTIONED 74: U.S. LOSES THREE MQ-9 DRONES + RUSSIA GIVES IRAN INTEL TO STRIKE U.S. FORCES –REPORT

The U.S. is adding three MQ-9 Reaper drones to its list of military losses in the war with Iran, according to reports, as Tehran has also been able to hit the radar bases housing key U.S. missile interceptors in Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, along with the prized ‘Desert Eye’ radar system in Qatar.

This, as Trump is calling for an “unconditional surrender” from Iran on social media. But it’s becoming increasingly clear that it is Tehran who is dictating the direction of this war, as it responds to the last week of attacks from the U.S. and Israel.

