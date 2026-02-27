SANCTIONED 73: US Military Rushes F-22 RAPTORS, Refueling Tankers to ISRAEL Ahead of Attack on IRAN

President Trump told reporters on Friday that he’s “NOT HAPPY” with the lack of progress in talks between the U.S. and Iran, and that, “I’d love not to use” the U.S. military to attack Iran, “but sometimes you have to.”

This, as the U.S. Military continues to increase its assets in the Middle East, with a recent buildup in Israel that has included F-22 Raptor fighter jets and nearly two dozen Boeing KC-135 refueling tankers.

On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…