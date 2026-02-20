SANCTIONED 72: U.S. Preps for Iran War with 'Most AIR POWER in the Mideast' Since Iraq INVASION

President Trump told reporters on Friday that he is considering a “limited military strike” to attempt to pressure Iran into a deal. This, as the U.S. Military has been rushing fighter jets, refueling tankers, weapons and ammunition to the Middle East this week, with reports saying they have assembled “the greatest amount of air power in the region since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.”

