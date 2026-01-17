Rachel Blevins

SANCTIONED 67: CIA Chief Goes to Venezuela + U.S. Military Moves Assets for WAR with Iran

Jan 17, 2026
From the U.S. Military moving assets to the Middle in preparation for war with Iran, to the CIA chief going to Venezuela on the same day the Mossad chief comes to the U.S., this week has been packed with news. On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…

