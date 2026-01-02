SANCTIONED 65: Israel Backs Iran Protests + Kiev Kills 27 in Kherson Terror Attack

Hey y’all,
As we get into 2026, I wanted to revamp ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ my exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers! I am planning to release it on Fridays, and for it to take on more of a “weekly wrap-up” role, where we look at the top stories of the week, and touch on a story or two you may have missed!
I’m also looking forward to incorporating more feedback from y’all, sharing more about what books I’m reaching and projects I’m working on, and getting into what’s on my radar for the week ahead!
**NOTE: This first episode of 2026 is available to ALL subscribers.
Here’s a look at the new, revamped edition of SANCTIONED:
TOP STORIES OF THE WEEK:
1 Jan. 2026 - At least 7 reported killed during widening protests in Iran sparked by ailing economy
2 Jan. 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go.”
29 Dec. 2025 - Mossad spurs Iran protests, says agents with demonstrators in Farsi message
1 Jan. 2026 - Netanyahu Joins Trump To Ring in the New Year in Florida
2 Jan. 2026 - Death toll rises in Ukrainian strike on New Year’s party in Russia
31 Dec. 2025 - NYT: Ukraine Did Not Target Putin’s Home, C.I.A. Finds
31 Dec. 2025 - Trump shares NY Post: “Putin ‘attack’ bluster shows Russia is the one standing in the way of peace”
A STORY YOU MAY HAVE MISSED:
27 Dec. 2025 - Israel becomes first country to recognize Somaliland
31 Dec. 2025 - Israel’s Somaliland move all about ‘strategic objectives’: Somali president
WHAT IM READING:
‘KILLING DEMOCRACY: Western Imperialism’s Legacy of Regime Change and Media Manipulation’ - by Finian Cunningham, Daniel Kovalik, Jeremy Kuzmarov, KJ Noh and Ron Ridenour
“A groundbreaking exposé of media manipulation, propaganda, and narrative control—revealing how Western powers have spent nearly eight decades engineering regime change operations, shaping global perception, and violating international law while claiming to defend freedom and democracy.”
FEEDBACK FROM YOU:
What do you think about this format? Do you like the concept of a “weekly wrap-up”? Do you still want to see more deep-dives? Let me know in the comments!
WHAT’S ON MY RADAR FOR NEXT WEEK:
RUSSIA’S RESPONSE: Russia responds to ‘terrorist attacks’ by Kiev – MOD
IRAN’S RESPONSE: Trump and top Iranian officials exchange threats over protests roiling Iran
TRUMP’S RESPONSE: Trump warns US will intervene if Iran kills protesters
Thank you so much for all of your support!