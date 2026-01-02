Rachel Blevins

SANCTIONED 65: Israel Backs Iran Protests + Kiev Kills 27 in Kherson Terror Attack

Jan 02, 2026

Hey y’all,

As we get into 2026, I wanted to revamp ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ my exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers! I am planning to release it on Fridays, and for it to take on more of a “weekly wrap-up” role, where we look at the top stories of the week, and touch on a story or two you may have missed!

I’m also looking forward to incorporating more feedback from y’all, sharing more about what books I’m reaching and projects I’m working on, and getting into what’s on my radar for the week ahead!

**NOTE: This first episode of 2026 is available to ALL subscribers.

Here’s a look at the new, revamped edition of SANCTIONED:

TOP STORIES OF THE WEEK:

A STORY YOU MAY HAVE MISSED:

WHAT IM READING:

FEEDBACK FROM YOU:

  • What do you think about this format? Do you like the concept of a “weekly wrap-up”? Do you still want to see more deep-dives? Let me know in the comments!

WHAT’S ON MY RADAR FOR NEXT WEEK:

Thank you so much for all of your support!

