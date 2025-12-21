SANCTIONED 64: U.S. PIRATES Seize Oil Tankers as Trump Escalates WAR to Oust Venezuela’s Maduro

Report say the U.S. Coast Guard is “in active pursuit of a sanctioned dark fleet vessel that is part of Venezuela’s illegal sanctions evasion,” following the illegal seizure of two other tankers near the coast of Venezuela in the last week. No one is stopping the Trump Admin from acting as pirates in the Caribbean, as they increase their pressure campaign against President Nicolás Maduro.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we get into the latest tensions surrounding the Trump Admin’s campaign against Venezuela, what we know about their end goals, and why they don’t seem to be concerned about increasing tensions with Russia as they fuel a war with Venezuela.