SANCTIONED 63: ‘Putin’s Already Won’ – Media Meltdown Over West's Failure in Ukraine

Zelensky is reportedly agreeing to drop Ukraine’s NATO bid, but refusing to cede any territory to Russia, in his latest response to Trump’s plan to “end the war.” But as we already know, that won’t be anywhere near acceptable to Russia, and it won’t lead to any kind of a deal.

This, as the mainstream media enters meltdown mode, over their frustration with NATO’s inability to trap Russia into a ceasefire deal. On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at the state of the conflict and what the media reaction in the West tells about the propaganda narrative they are still trying to sell.