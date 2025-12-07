Rachel Blevins

SANCTIONED 62: Blame It ALL on Zelensky + The US Still NOT Serious about Peace with Russia

Dec 07, 2025
Zelensky is swiftly losing support, as he has become the Trump Admin’s favorite guy to blame for everything that is wrong with the U.S.-backed government in Kiev. It’s so bad that even the mainstream media are back to talking about the rampant corruption in Ukraine.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at the latest reports, and the overwhelming evidence that the U.S. still isn’t looking for peace with Russia, even if the Trump Admin is making it look like they may be ready to sever ties with Kiev.

