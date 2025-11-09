SANCTIONED 59: U.S. Dances on the Ruins of Syria with Plans for Military Base in Damascus

Former Al-Qaeda leader and current U.S./Israel/Turkey Puppet-in-Chief in Syria, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, has arrived in Washington for an in-person meeting with President Trump on Monday, amid reports that the U.S. Military is planning to establish an airbase in Damascus.
Al-Jolani’s visit comes just two days after the U.S. formally revoked his status as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist,” and he is expected to sign onto a security pact with the U.S. and Israel. The former ISIS prodigy is also expected to join the anti-Islamic State coalition.
On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at the current state of tensions and what an increased U.S. Military presence in Syria means for the region.
