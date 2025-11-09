Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Rachel Blevins

SANCTIONED 59: U.S. Dances on the Ruins of Syria with Plans for Military Base in Damascus

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Nov 09, 2025
∙ Paid

Former Al-Qaeda leader and current U.S./Israel/Turkey Puppet-in-Chief in Syria, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, has arrived in Washington for an in-person meeting with President Trump on Monday, amid reports that the U.S. Military is planning to establish an airbase in Damascus.

Al-Jolani’s visit comes just two days after the U.S. formally revoked his status as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist,” and he is expected to sign onto a security pact with the U.S. and Israel. The former ISIS prodigy is also expected to join the anti-Islamic State coalition.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at the current state of tensions and what an increased U.S. Military presence in Syria means for the region.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Rachel Blevins to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Rachel Blevins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture