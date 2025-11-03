Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

SANCTIONED 58: U.S. Poised for WAR on Venezuela as THOUSANDS of Troops Deploy to Caribbean

Rachel Blevins
Nov 03, 2025
Reports say the U.S. is amassing around 16,000 troops in the Caribbean, as the Pentagon sends the world’s largest aircraft carrier to the region, and upgrades a long-abandoned Cold War-era military base in Puerto Rico. Clearly, the U.S. is preparing for some kind of military action against Venezuela, even if President Trump is downplaying the latest reports.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at the latest tensions, as Trump pursues the exact kind of endless war he campaigned against.

