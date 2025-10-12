SANCTIONED 55: ‘The War is Over’ Trump’s Smoke Screen for War with Iran

President Trump has declared that “the war is over,” as he travels to Israel to meet with the remaining hostages who are set to be released by Hamas, as part of a ceasefire deal. But that deal is supposed to be the initial phase of Trump’s 20-point plan, which eventually demands that Hamas disarm and give up control of the Gaza Strip.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at what this deal means for the Palestinians, and whether Israel is using this ceasefire to prepare for war with Iran, as Netanyahu is asking Putin to tell Tehran that Israel wants peace all of a sudden…