SANCTIONED 54: The US and Israel Don't Want Peace. They Just Want The Hostages.

Rachel Blevins
Oct 05, 2025
Delegations from Israel and Hamas are set to meet in Egypt on Monday to discuss President Trump’s proposal that could see a ceasefire and exchange of hostages. But when Trump declared that “Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza,” Israel proceeded to ramp up its attacks, killing more than 70 Palestinians in just 24 hours.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at what Trump really means when he mentions “PEACE in the Middle East,” and why this is a genocide, not a war, and the U.S. and Israel have given no indication that they have any plans to stop their genocide of the Palestinians.

