Rachel Blevins

SANCTIONED 53: U.S. Sets Stage for More Endless War in Ukraine

Rachel Blevins
Sep 28, 2025
3
Zelensky is teasing plans for a “mega deal,” which reports say would consist of around $90 BILLION in weapons purchases from the U.S., as Ukrainian officials are set to visit Washington for meetings with the Trump Admin.

While there are also reports that the Trump Admin is considering removing restrictions on the use of long-range weapons, and Trump himself is acting like he’s handing the war off to Ukraine, one thing is clear… NATO is setting the stage for more endless war against Russia.

We discussed all of the latest in this week's episode of 'SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,'

