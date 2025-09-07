Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

SANCTIONED 50: The Department of [Endless] WAR

Sep 07, 2025
The Trump Administration has announced plans to change the name of the Department of Defense to the “Department of War,” with the new “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth claiming,“the War department is going to fight decisively, not endless conflicts. It’s going to fight to win, not not to lose. We’re going to go on offense, not just on defense.”

Yet if you look at every conflict the U.S. is engaging in – from proxy wars against Russia and China, to direct wars in Yemen, Iran and potentially Venezuela, to support for genocide in Gaza – not only is the U.S. not “winning,” but it’s pursuing more endless war in the name of maintaining primacy.

We discussed the latest on this week’s special 50th Episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers

