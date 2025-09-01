The leaders of Russia, China and India are standing front and center at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, as more than 20 world leaders gather in person, a testament to the growing unity of the Global South.

During his keynote address on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on SCO members to continue to resist “hegemonism and power politics” and to instead advocate for “an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.”

we look at the contrast between the unity we're seeing in China this week vs. the chaos in the West, as the Trump Admin approves new long-range cruise missiles for Kiev, and continues to support more endless war.