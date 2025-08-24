SANCTIONED 48: U.S. Silent as ‘Man-made’ Famine Declared in Gaza

More than half a million Palestinians are suffering from famine right now, according to the latest report from the UN’s Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, which published evidence of famine in Gaza for the first time.

The report emphasized that “this Famine is entirely man-made, it can be halted and reversed,” and it warned that “famine conditions are projected to spread from Gaza Governorate to Deir Al Balah and Khan Younis Governorates in the coming weeks.”

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we looked at the latest data coming out of the Gaza Strip, including reports that less than 10% of Palestinians killed by Israel are “militants,” as Israel begins to target Gaza City with plans to “demolish” the region that is home to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.