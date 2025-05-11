Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

SANCTIONED 34: Trouble in Paradise or Timely Distraction? Trump Reportedly Cuts Contact with Bibi

Rachel Blevins
May 11, 2025
Trump is preparing for a trip to the Middle East this week to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, with over $1 Trillion of investments and arms deals on the line. And in addition to Trump agreeing to a deal with Ansar Allah to stop U.S. bombing in Yemen, there are also reports that he has cut off direct contact with Netanyahu ahead of his trip.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at Trump’s words vs. his actions, and why it would come as no surprise that he’s trying to make it look like he’s distancing himself from Netanyahu, while trying to cozy up to Saudi Arabia…

