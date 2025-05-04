SANCTIONED 33: Trump’s War Against Russia and Rubio's Takeover

The State Department is preparing new sanctions against Russia and more lethal aid for Ukraine, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio tightens his grip on the Trump Administration’s foreign policy, adding his new role as interim National Security Adviser to his collection.

While Rubio has been voicing his frustration with Moscow’s refusal to agree to a deal proposed by the U.S. (that ignores the bulk of Russia’s concerns), Trump and Zelensky just signed off on a new “minerals” deal that reclassifies U.S. lethal aid by claiming its part of “reconstruction” efforts for Ukraine.

We discussed all of the latest on this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers!