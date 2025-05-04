Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Rachel Blevins

SANCTIONED 33: Trump’s War Against Russia and Rubio's Takeover

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
May 04, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

The State Department is preparing new sanctions against Russia and more lethal aid for Ukraine, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio tightens his grip on the Trump Administration’s foreign policy, adding his new role as interim National Security Adviser to his collection.

While Rubio has been voicing his frustration with Moscow’s refusal to agree to a deal proposed by the U.S. (that ignores the bulk of Russia’s concerns), Trump and Zelensky just signed off on a new “minerals” deal that reclassifies U.S. lethal aid by claiming its part of “reconstruction” efforts for Ukraine.

We discussed all of the latest on this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers!

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Rachel Blevins to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Rachel Blevins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture