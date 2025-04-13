Playback speed
SANCTIONED 31: One Year After ‘Operation True Promise’ - Iran’s First Direct Attack Against Israel

Rachel Blevins
Apr 13, 2025
April 13 marks one year since Iran launched its first direct attack on Israel, called “Operation True Promise,” in retaliation for Israel’s April 1, 2024, bombing of an Iranian consulate building in Damascus.

In the last year, Israel has increased its attacks on the Axis of Resistance, in addition to its genocide of the Palestinians, and the U.S. has provided constant support along the way.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at where the current tensions stand in the region as the US and Iran engage in nuclear talks, but Netanyahu remains in Trump’s ear.

