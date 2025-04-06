Playback speed
SANCTIONED 30: Israel’s Massacre of Palestinian Medics isn’t the Exception. It’s the Rule.

Rachel Blevins
Apr 06, 2025
"Forgive me, mother. I just wanted to help people. I wanted to save lives." – those were the final words of one of the 15 Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers who were murdered by Israeli forces in a video that showed the IDF opening fire on a clearly marked emergency vehicle.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at how the video exposed Israel’s disturbing claims about the massacre, and why mass killings like this one are the rule, not the exception, when it comes to Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Trump is posting his war crimes on social media for the world to see, as he shows the U.S. bombing a tribal gathering for Eid al-Fitr in Yemen…

