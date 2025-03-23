SANCTIONED 28: Russia’s Four New Regions—Will the West Recognize Them, and Does It Matter?

As U.S. and Russian officials are set to meet in Saudi Arabia for another round of talks, President Trump’s Envoy, Steve Witkoff, is admitting the importance of the status of the four regions that voted to join Russia in 2022: Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye.

As Witkoff described, “They’re Russian-speaking. There have been referendums where the overwhelming majority of the people have indicated that they want to be under Russian rule.”

But would Washington’s recognition of the four regions and Crimea as part of Russia be enough to convince Moscow to agree to a deal? We discussed the current situation and what’s at stake on this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers