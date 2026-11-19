Hey y’all, I hope you’re having a great week! I know we’re all watching China this week to see what comes out of the unprecedented Trump-Putin-Xi summit. The three leaders met on Wednesday in Shenzhen, and media in the West are playing a lot of attention to Xi Jinping’s wining and dining of Donald Trump, while Vladimir Putin gets less of a warm welcome.…
Let's Hear From You - SANCTIONED #109
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