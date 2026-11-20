Iran’s foreign minister has vowed that the U.S. siege on Iranian ports will come to an end, amid reports that more than a dozen oil tankers have gathered off Iran’s Kharg Island. This, as Russian President Putin is promising Kiev (and NATO) a harsh retaliation for the recent attacks that damaged the Crimean Bridge.

On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest news, and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…