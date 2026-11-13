Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Russia WARNS Europe: ‘DON’T PLAY WITH FIRE’ in Ukraine | SANCTIONED Ep. 108
0:00
-32:07

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Rachel Blevins

Russia WARNS Europe: ‘DON’T PLAY WITH FIRE’ in Ukraine | SANCTIONED Ep. 108

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Paid

Moscow is warning Europe against “playing with fire,” and noting that Russia will not “sit idly by” if the EU deploys troops to Ukraine. This, as the U.S. is trying to force a seat for European representatives at the table in the next round of Russia-Ukraine talks. But the Bloc can’t seem to agree on who should represent them…

On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest news, and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Rachel Blevins.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Rachel Blevins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.