Russia WARNS Europe: ‘DON’T PLAY WITH FIRE’ in Ukraine | SANCTIONED Ep. 108

Moscow is warning Europe against “playing with fire,” and noting that Russia will not “sit idly by” if the EU deploys troops to Ukraine. This, as the U.S. is trying to force a seat for European representatives at the table in the next round of Russia-Ukraine talks. But the Bloc can’t seem to agree on who should represent them…

On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest news, and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…