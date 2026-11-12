Hey y’all, I hope you’re having a great week! Following the conclusion of the US-Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi, representatives announced plans for a major prisoner swap. But that was the extent of the progress, as Washington tried to force Moscow to give Europe a seat at the table. I’m curious to hear what y’all think…
Let's Hear From You - SANCTIONED #108
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