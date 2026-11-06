Hey y’all, I hope you’re having a great week! We survived the 2026 Midterm elections, and despite massive losses for the Republicans, President Trump still appears to be committed to his illegal war of aggression, no matter the cost. That’s despite speculation that Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth could become the “fall guy,” as he is called out in reports acc…
Let's Hear From You - SANCTIONED #107
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