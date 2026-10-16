Hey y’all, I hope you’re having a great week! I’m sorry that this post is so late. I know one of the big topics this week has been the question of whether the U.S. and/or Israel will launch strikes on Iran ahead of the upcoming legislative elections in Israel (Oct. 27) and Mid-term elections in the U.S. (Nov. 3). I’m curious to see what you think…
Let's Hear From You - SANCTIONED #104
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