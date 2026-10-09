Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
NATO Readies NUCLEAR Drills + Russia, Iran INCREASE Caspian Sea Trade | SANCTIONED Ep. 103
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NATO Readies NUCLEAR Drills + Russia, Iran INCREASE Caspian Sea Trade | SANCTIONED Ep. 103

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Rachel Blevins
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NATO is suddenly trying to convince Russia that there’s nothing to worry about, as more than a dozen members plan to participate in the ‘Steadfast Noon’ nuclear military exercises in Italy next week. This, as the presidents of Russia and Iran met in Turkmenistan and pledged to increase trade in the Caspian Sea, in the face of an ongoing U.S. Military blockade on Iranian ports.

On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…

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