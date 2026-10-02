Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
RUSSIA UNLEASHED: Strikes Target Kiev Energy Grid, Southern Bridge | SANCTIONED Ep. 102
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RUSSIA UNLEASHED: Strikes Target Kiev Energy Grid, Southern Bridge | SANCTIONED Ep. 102

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Rachel Blevins
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Russia has unleashed its heaviest attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in months, targeting power facilities in and around Kiev. The Russian Defense Ministry also confirmed strikes on Kiev’s Southern Bridge, one of the main crossings over the Dnieper River, which carries up to 90% of transit road traffic between Ukraine’s left- and right-bank regions.

A reminder that Winter is coming, and Kiev and NATO were the ones begging for escalation…

On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…

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