SANCTIONED 03: Iran Retaliates Against Israel, Hezbollah Kills Invading IDF Troops As Regional War Escalates

Rachel Blevins
Oct 02, 2024
Iran launched a major barrage of ballistic missiles at military and security targets in Israel, using hypersonic missiles for the first time, as Israel moved forward with a “limited” ground invasion of Lebanon—only to immediately report nearly a dozen casualties, when Hezbollah returned fire.

On this week’s episode of “SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,” an exclusive series for my paid subscribers, we dive into the latest updates from the Middle East, as the regional war continues to escalate (thanks to the endless support for Israel coming from the U.S.)

While my last two episodes of this series have been a look at events in the past, today I wanted to focus on what is happening right now: the significance of Iran’s attack, the response we’re seeing (especially the U.S.), and the question of where tensions now. So, let’s get into it…

