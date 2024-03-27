Days after the terror attack in Moscow that left nearly 140 people dead, the head of Russia’s Federal Security Service is warning that the US, the UK and Ukraine may have been behind the atrocities that were carried out by at least four gunmen who fled toward Russia’s border with Ukraine.

Moscow-based American Journalist Fiorella Isabel noted that while the West has spent years trying to push the Russian people to turn against their government through sanctions and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, there are now growing fears that civilians in Russia will become the targets of increased attacks.

