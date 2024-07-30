Even the New York Times is admitting that Russian forces have made rapid gains in the eastern Donetsk region over the past week, capturing villages and closing in on one of the main Ukrainian strongholds in the area.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while Moscow is fighting a war of attrition, they are also making territorial gains and targeting the supply lines used by Kiev's forces. When it comes to the question of what the West can do to stop Russia at this point... the answer remains: not much, as even the grand plan to send F-16's has led to reports that Kiev only has six pilots ready to fly the fighter jets that aren't likely to be nearly the "game changer" they were sold as...

Follow Mark Sleboda on Twitter and Substack