You know it's getting bad for Kiev when even CNN reporters are describing the frontline situation as a "nightmare" for Ukraine, as Russia goes on the offensive, capturing nine villages in less than a week.

Veteran, Author and Russian Military Expert, Andrei Martyanov, noted that Moscow's latest gains shouldn't come as a surprise, and there is very little NATO can do, as members of the alliance continue to try to keep Kiev on life support while their forces crumble on the battlefield.

