Russian troops have encircled more than 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) in the Donetsk region, and in Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, and media in the West are starting to admit that it’s a dire situation for Kiev.

Not only does Kiev stand to lose a key logistics hub in the Donbass, but access to Pokrovsk will also give Russia access to Konstantinovka in the northeast, and will further help their drive towards the last two major remaining Ukrainian-controlled cities in Donetsk: Kramatorsk and Slaviansk.

Scott Ritter, former UN Weapons Inspector and US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer, noted that Russian encirclements of Ukrainian troops extend along the front lines are a clear indicator of “the beginning of the end” for Kiev.

He said that Russia is in the driver’s seat, not only on the battlefield, but also in military technology and weapons production. And there is nothing NATO can do to change that.

