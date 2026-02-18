Russian AIR DEFENSE + Chinese RADAR Ready for US ATTACK on Iran: THIS IS WW3 | Stanislav Krapivnik

Reports say the Trump Admin is planning for a “major war” that will include “weeks-long” operations against Iran, as the U.S. Military rushes dozens of fighter jets and hundreds of flights of weapons to the Middle East.

But Iran is not alone, and it is actively carrying out joint military drills with Russia and China that temporarily shut down a portion of the Strait of Hormuz.

Stanislav Krapivnik, a former U.S. Army officer, supply chain exec and military and geopolitical expert, noted that if the U.S. does attack Iran, it will be going up against both Russian air defenses and Chinese radar systems. A reminder that the Trump Admin is massively underestimating its opponents...

