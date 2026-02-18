Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Russian AIR DEFENSE + Chinese RADAR Ready for US ATTACK on Iran: THIS IS WW3 | Stanislav Krapivnik

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Feb 18, 2026

Reports say the Trump Admin is planning for a “major war” that will include “weeks-long” operations against Iran, as the U.S. Military rushes dozens of fighter jets and hundreds of flights of weapons to the Middle East.

But Iran is not alone, and it is actively carrying out joint military drills with Russia and China that temporarily shut down a portion of the Strait of Hormuz.

Stanislav Krapivnik, a former U.S. Army officer, supply chain exec and military and geopolitical expert, noted that if the U.S. does attack Iran, it will be going up against both Russian air defenses and Chinese radar systems. A reminder that the Trump Admin is massively underestimating its opponents...

Follow Stanislav Krapivnik on X, and check out ‘In The Eyes of Truth’ on YouTube

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 71: Trump Admin SMUGGLED 6,000 Starlink Terminals into Iran for PROTESTS – Report

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Blevins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture