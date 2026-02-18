Russian AIR DEFENSE + Chinese RADAR Ready for US ATTACK on Iran: THIS IS WW3 | Stanislav Krapivnik

Reports say the Trump Admin is planning for a “major war” that will include “weeks-long” operations against Iran, as the U.S. Military rushes dozens of fighter jets and hundreds of flights of weapons to the Middle East.
But Iran is not alone, and it is actively carrying out joint military drills with Russia and China that temporarily shut down a portion of the Strait of Hormuz.
Stanislav Krapivnik, a former U.S. Army officer, supply chain exec and military and geopolitical expert, noted that if the U.S. does attack Iran, it will be going up against both Russian air defenses and Chinese radar systems. A reminder that the Trump Admin is massively underestimating its opponents...
Follow Stanislav Krapivnik on X, and check out ‘In The Eyes of Truth’ on YouTube
SOURCE LINKS:
18 Feb. 2026 - Trump moves closer to a major war with Iran
18 Feb. 2026 - RT on X: FULL FLEDGED BUILD UP: Flight trackers show a major US Air Force surge across 4 hours — nearly 40 aircraft visible at once
18 Feb. 2026 - FlightRadar24 on X: The top nine most tracked aircraft on Flightradar24 right now are US military Boeing KC-135R Stratotankers.
17 Feb. 2026 - Former Israeli Defense Minister and Wanted War Criminal Yoav Gallant on X: “Striking Iran is not just a political decision. It’s an operational one. And the conditions are coming together.”
17 Feb. 2026 - U.S. and Iran Make ‘Good Progress’ in Geneva Talks, Foreign Minister Says
18 Feb. 2026 - Vance Says Iran Is Ignoring Core U.S. Demands in Talks
18 Feb. 2026 - Russia, China, Iran deploy ships for joint exercises in Strait of Hormuz
18 Feb. 2026 - ‘Difficult’ Russia-Ukraine peace talks end without breakthrough
18 Feb. 2026 - Zelensky says Ukrainian public won’t let him hand Russia territory
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 71: Trump Admin SMUGGLED 6,000 Starlink Terminals into Iran for PROTESTS – Report
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709