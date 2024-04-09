The International Atomic Energy Agency is condemning the latest Ukrainian drone attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, but as usual, refusing to assign any blame on the attacks that came from Ukraine, targeting the Russian-held plant, on the same day that IAEA experts were inspecting it.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that as Kiev continues to carry out targeted attacks off the battlefield, their shortages of both weapons and manpower are increasing, and Moscow is not slowing down, as Russian forces make key advances in the Donbass...

Follow Mark Sleboda on Twitter and Substack