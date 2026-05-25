RUSSIA WARNS LONG-RANGE STRIKES IMMINENT, FOREIGNERS SHOULD LEAVE KIEV ASAP | Larry Johnson

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has directly warned U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that long-range strikes against Kiev are IMMINENT, and recommended that all foreign citizens EVACUATE the Ukrainian capital immediately.

This, after Kiev just killed another six civilians with drone strikes in the Donbass and in Russia’s border region, following the terror attack it carried out on a Russian school dormitory in the Lugansk region that left dozens of children dead and injured.

Former CIA Analyst Larry Johnson noted that with Russian’s use of its intermediate-range ballistic missile Oreshnik system over the weekend, Moscow is making it clear that it will escalate its retaliatory attacks. He warned those attacks could expand all the way into Europe, as Russian officials have been warning about NATO’s role in conducting this war.

Follow Larry Johnson on Telegram, and check out Sonar21

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