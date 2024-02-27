Zelensky is on yet another fundraising tour, hoping to convince the West to continue its unprecedented support for Ukraine, as part of a wider proxy war against Russia that has taken NATO vs. Moscow tensions to new levels.

Veteran, Author and Russian Military Expert, Andrei Martyanov, noted that NATO is not built to "win" wars, and its quest to isolate, suffocate and destroy Russia has set a precedent that Moscow can never forget.

Follow Andrei Martyanov on YouTube and on Patreon