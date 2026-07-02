Russia UNLEASHES Strikes as Forces CLOSE IN on SLAVYANSK, KRAMATORSK, KONSTANTINOVKA

Russia is closing in on Ukraine’s so-called “fortress belt” in the Donetsk region, with reports of Russian forces within 10 kilometers of Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, and Konstantinovka.
This, as Russia also unleashed an 11-hour barrage of drones and missile strikes across Ukraine on Thursday, with the Russian defense ministry noting it was in retaliation for recent Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil facilities.
SOURCE LINKS:
2 July 2026 - Kiev ablaze as Russia targets Ukrainian war infrastructure (VIDEOS)
2 July 2026 - A major Russian attack kills 20 in Kyiv as Ukrainian strikes batter Moscow’s oil sector
29 June 2026 - Russia pounds on the gates of Ukraine’s ‘fortress belt’
28 June 2026 - Ukrainian attacks won’t stop Russian advance – Putin
1 July 2026 - Russian army is now 8.5 km from the city of Kramatorsk
2 July 2026 - Ethan Levins on X: “Ukraine does not have any formidable defense line beyond the ‘Fortress Belt’ in Donbass”
2 July 2026 - Russia Indicates Ukraine Fired Long-Range Ballistic Missile
1 July 2026 - Russia starves Ukrainian army of fuel with new tactic – military expert
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