Russia UNLEASHES Strikes as Forces CLOSE IN on SLAVYANSK, KRAMATORSK, KONSTANTINOVKA

Russia is closing in on Ukraine’s so-called “fortress belt” in the Donetsk region, with reports of Russian forces within 10 kilometers of Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, and Konstantinovka.

This, as Russia also unleashed an 11-hour barrage of drones and missile strikes across Ukraine on Thursday, with the Russian defense ministry noting it was in retaliation for recent Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil facilities.

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