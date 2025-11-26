Reports say that last week, U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll went to Kiev, and warned that Ukrainian troops faced a dire situation on the battlefield and would suffer an imminent defeat against Russian forces. This, as the Trump Admin tries to make a deal with Russia, and Europe and Kiev present versions that would sabotage the talks altogether.

Jeffrey Sachs, an economist, best-selling author, and professor at Columbia University, argued that if the U.S. withdraws its support for Ukraine, then Europe won’t be able to handle the burden of the proxy war against Russia, and Kiev won’t be able to survive on its own… therefore, the war will come to an end.

