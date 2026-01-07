Russia Decries U.S. 'BANDITRY' in Venezuela + Budanov to Replace Zelensky? | Mark Sleboda

Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, didn’t hold back as he called out the U.S. before the UN Security Council, and labeled Washington’s kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as “international banditry.” He also noted that the U.S. exposed its own “hegemonic ambitions in Latin America” and its desire to gain “unlimited control over natural resources.”

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that one of Washington’s main goals in its takeover-by-threat of Venezuela, was to cut the country (and its wealth of natural resources) off from Russia, China and Iran.

We also discussed Zelensky’s recent reshuffling, as he attempts to replace key members within his cabinet after the U.S.-backed, so-called anti-corruption bureau in Kiev nuked his inner circle… his former spy chief, Kirill Budanov, is now his new chief of staff, and one step closer to the presidency.

