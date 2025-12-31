Russia Releases EVIDENCE of Kiev Drone Attack, Hardens Stance on Ukraine Deal | Daniel McAdams

The Russian Defense Ministry released video evidence of one of the long-range kamikaze drones that targeted President Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod region. They also published a map of the path the 91 UAV’s traveled from Ukraine to Russia, in an attack that Zelensky claims never happened.

Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity and Co-host of the Ron Paul Liberty Report, noted that while Trump is showing moments of clarity on the conflict, it doesn’t change the fact that NATO is essentially negotiating the terms of Ukraine’s surrender, and that Russia will ultimately win this war.



Follow Daniel McAdams on X, and check out the Ron Paul Liberty Report on YouTube

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 64: U.S. PIRATES Seize Oil Tankers as Trump Escalates WAR to Oust Venezuela’s Maduro

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709