Russia Releases EVIDENCE of Kiev Drone Attack, Hardens Stance on Ukraine Deal | Daniel McAdams

Dec 31, 2025

The Russian Defense Ministry released video evidence of one of the long-range kamikaze drones that targeted President Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod region. They also published a map of the path the 91 UAV’s traveled from Ukraine to Russia, in an attack that Zelensky claims never happened.

Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity and Co-host of the Ron Paul Liberty Report, noted that while Trump is showing moments of clarity on the conflict, it doesn’t change the fact that NATO is essentially negotiating the terms of Ukraine’s surrender, and that Russia will ultimately win this war.

SOURCE LINKS:

