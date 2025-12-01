US, Europe Proposals for Ukraine 'NOT SERIOUS,' Russia Fights On | Lt Col Karen Kwiatkowski

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are reportedly headed to Moscow to meet with Russian officials, after talks with Ukrainian officials in Florida on Sunday. But while Secretary of State Marco Rubio tried to sound positive about the four-hour meeting, he admitted there is still a lot of work that needs to be done…

Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and Professor, Karen Kwiatkowski, noted that the proposals that have been reported on so far from the U.S., Europe and Kiev are “not serious,” and Russia has no reason to end its SMO when its key national security concerns are being ignored, and Russian forces are wearing down Kiev’s military on the battlefield.



Follow Karen Kwiatkowski on X, and check out her page on Substack

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 61: Trump Declares Venezuela’s Airspace ‘CLOSED’ as US Prepares Land Strikes

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709