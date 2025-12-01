US, Europe Proposals for Ukraine 'NOT SERIOUS,' Russia Fights On | Lt Col Karen Kwiatkowski

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are reportedly headed to Moscow to meet with Russian officials, after talks with Ukrainian officials in Florida on Sunday. But while Secretary of State Marco Rubio tried to sound positive about the four-hour meeting, he admitted there is still a lot of work that needs to be done…
Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and Professor, Karen Kwiatkowski, noted that the proposals that have been reported on so far from the U.S., Europe and Kiev are “not serious,” and Russia has no reason to end its SMO when its key national security concerns are being ignored, and Russian forces are wearing down Kiev’s military on the battlefield.
SOURCE LINKS:
1 Dec. 2025 - Key issue in Ukraine-US peace talks remains unresolved – WSJ
30 Nov. 2025 - Rubio says US-Ukraine talks on Russia war were productive but much work remains in search of a deal
30 Nov. 2025 - After ‘Productive’ Meeting With Ukrainian Negotiators in Florida, U.S. Officials Head to Russia
27 Nov. 2025 - US peace roadmap, Kiev regime illegitimate, European security: Key takeaways from Putin’s press conference
29 Nov. 2025 - Trump on Truth Social: “To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
30 Nov. 2025 - US rehearsing airstrikes against Venezuela – WSJ
29 Nov. 2025 - Trump to pardon ex-Honduras president convicted of drug trafficking
