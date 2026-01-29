Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

NOW OR NEVER: Russia Continues Talks as Ukraine Faces Energy CRISIS, Battlefield WOES | Chay Bowes

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Jan 29, 2026

Russian President Putin has reportedly extended an invitation to Ukrainian leader Zelensky to visit Moscow for talks, as the two countries prepare for a second week of meetings in Abu Dhabi. But a deal to end the war still feels out of reach as Moscow maintains its demands, and Kiev + NATO continue to ignore Russia’s security concerns.

Irish Journalist Chay Bowes noted that while Russia has sent a military delegation, which could signal that they are focused on negotiating territory and buffer zones along the front lines, the war in Ukraine will come to its natural conclusion if a deal is not made. And if it isn’t Kiev’s military that falls apart, it will be the government, as Ukrainians deal with the fallout of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and rampant corruption in Kiev.

Follow Chay Bowes on X, and check out his channel on YouTube

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 68: Russia Sends MILITARY Officials for Talks + U.S. ‘ARMADA’ Heading Toward Iran

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Blevins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture