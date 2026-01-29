Russian President Putin has reportedly extended an invitation to Ukrainian leader Zelensky to visit Moscow for talks, as the two countries prepare for a second week of meetings in Abu Dhabi. But a deal to end the war still feels out of reach as Moscow maintains its demands, and Kiev + NATO continue to ignore Russia’s security concerns.

Irish Journalist Chay Bowes noted that while Russia has sent a military delegation, which could signal that they are focused on negotiating territory and buffer zones along the front lines, the war in Ukraine will come to its natural conclusion if a deal is not made. And if it isn’t Kiev’s military that falls apart, it will be the government, as Ukrainians deal with the fallout of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and rampant corruption in Kiev.



