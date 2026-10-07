Russia is ramping up strikes across Ukraine, as the U.S. is preparing for another round of war against Iran. President Trump can’t seem to make up his mind as to who he should blame for the soaring energy costs Americans are beginning to face, as he tries to use one losing conflict to distract from another.
Ret. U.S. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor noted that Russia’s recent escalation in strikes is proof President Putin is listening to the Russian people, as frustration builds over Kiev’s attempted drone attacks. He also said it’s “obvious” the U.S. is preparing for more war against Iran, and the threat of Israel using nuclear weapons is still on the table.
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SOURCE LINKS:
5 Oct. 2026 - Douglas Macgregor: How do Washington’s Proxy Wars End?
6 Oct. 2026 - Trump says Iran war is ‘small price to pay’ for keeping US safe
6 Oct. 2026 - Sputnik on X: “The Russian Defense Ministry shares footage of a strike on the Northern Bridge in Kiev, which was used to move troops and logistics cargo for the Ukrainian army”
5 Oct. 2026 - Germany risks being drawn into ‘violent conflict’ with Russia, spy chief warns
4 Oct. 2026 - Moscow vows to ramp up strikes on Ukraine after Zelensky’s threat
5 Oct. 2026 - US Resumes Refueling Saudi Fighter Jets for Yemen War After Eight Years
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