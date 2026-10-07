Russia is ramping up strikes across Ukraine, as the U.S. is preparing for another round of war against Iran. President Trump can’t seem to make up his mind as to who he should blame for the soaring energy costs Americans are beginning to face, as he tries to use one losing conflict to distract from another.

Ret. U.S. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor noted that Russia’s recent escalation in strikes is proof President Putin is listening to the Russian people, as frustration builds over Kiev’s attempted drone attacks. He also said it’s “obvious” the U.S. is preparing for more war against Iran, and the threat of Israel using nuclear weapons is still on the table.



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