Kiev ‘Counter-Offensive’ is NONSENSE + Russia Preparing MAJOR Spring Offensive | Mark Sleboda

The first day of trilateral talks between the U.S., Russia and Ukraine was described as “very tense” with no progress made, according to reports. But that was expected, as Zelensky claims he told the U.S. not to try to pressure him into a deal, and the Ukrainian people feel the pressure as their power grid continues to fall apart after months of Russian attacks targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while Kiev has been able to launch some localized counter-attacks in the Zaporozhye region, they haven’t made significant territorial gains, and it seems as though Ukrainian troops are more focused on attempting defensive prep for the expected Russian spring offensive, as Winter comes to an end.



