Russia DOMINATES the Battlefield, Ukraine FORGOTTEN as NATO Fights Over Greenland | Mark Sleboda

President Trump is headed to Davos to meet with European politicians as he continues to fuel tensions over his dream for the U.S. to seize Greenland. Meanwhile, media in the West are complaining about Moscow “trolling” NATO over its current feud, while Russia focuses on the battlefield.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that the U.S. already has a military base in Greenland, and it essentially controls the territory through its influence… and that’s exactly how Russia sees it, which is why they’re not worried about NATO getting distracted from their own losses in Ukraine.



Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack, and support his work on Boosty

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 67: CIA Chief Goes to Venezuela + U.S. Military Moves Assets for WAR with Iran

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709