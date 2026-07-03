RUSSIA IS ON THE MARCH: Ukraine War Will Be Settled On The Battlefield | Prof. John Mearsheimer

Russian forces are making significant advances in the Donetsk region, as they close in on Ukraine’s “fortress belt” stemming from Slavyansk, to Kramatorsk, to Konstantinovka. This, as Kiev increases its drone attacks on Russian civilians, and Moscow responded with a massive barrage of drone and missile strikes on Thursday that appear to be setting up for the next phase of the war.

Dr. John Mearsheimer, an author, international relations expert and professor at the University of Chicago, noted that this war “will be settled on the battlefield,” and that it’s becoming clear: “the Russians are on the march.”

As for the U.S. and Israel’s war on Iran, Mearsheimer emphasized that the Memorandum of Understanding is a “surrender document,” and if the U.S. wants a nuclear deal (which it does), then it is likely going to have to give in to Tehran’s key demands on sanctions relief, frozen assets, control of the Strait of Hormuz, and a ceasefire in Lebanon.



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