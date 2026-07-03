RUSSIA IS ON THE MARCH: Ukraine War Will Be Settled On The Battlefield | Prof. John Mearsheimer

Russian forces are making significant advances in the Donetsk region, as they close in on Ukraine’s “fortress belt” stemming from Slavyansk, to Kramatorsk, to Konstantinovka. This, as Kiev increases its drone attacks on Russian civilians, and Moscow responded with a massive barrage of drone and missile strikes on Thursday that appear to be setting up for the next phase of the war.
Dr. John Mearsheimer, an author, international relations expert and professor at the University of Chicago, noted that this war “will be settled on the battlefield,” and that it’s becoming clear: “the Russians are on the march.”
As for the U.S. and Israel’s war on Iran, Mearsheimer emphasized that the Memorandum of Understanding is a “surrender document,” and if the U.S. wants a nuclear deal (which it does), then it is likely going to have to give in to Tehran’s key demands on sanctions relief, frozen assets, control of the Strait of Hormuz, and a ceasefire in Lebanon.
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SOURCE LINKS:
2 July 2026 - Kiev ablaze as Russia targets Ukrainian war infrastructure (VIDEOS)
2 July 2026 - A major Russian attack kills 20 in Kyiv as Ukrainian strikes batter Moscow’s oil sector
29 June 2026 - Russia pounds on the gates of Ukraine’s ‘fortress belt’
28 June 2026 - Ukrainian attacks won’t stop Russian advance – Putin
1 July 2026 - Russian army is now 8.5 km from the city of Kramatorsk
1 July 2026 - Russia starves Ukrainian army of fuel with new tactic – military expert
1 July 2026 - The Cradle on X: “Vice President JD Vance said the purpose of the MoU between Iran and the US is to replenish the world’s oil economy and stocks in order to see ‘where the hand is,’ implying that a return to military confrontation remains a likely possibility once energy markets have stabilized”
30 June 2026 - WSJ: Trump Briefed on All-Out War Options in Iran but Opts to Stick With Talks
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